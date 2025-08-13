Haripur schools mark Independence Day with patriotic performances at ‘Marka-e-Haq’ event

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Under the supervision of District education Officer (Female) Shagufta Jabeen, a grand and dignified event titled Marka-e-Haq Independence Day was organized at Government Girls Higher Secondary school No. 1, Haripur, with participation from high and higher secondary schools across the district.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ms. Misbah Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Ms.

Tazeem Zafar, and PTI leader Ms. Rubina Shaheen attended the event as distinguished guests.

The proceedings began with a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by performances in which students showcased their patriotism and national enthusiasm through national songs, speeches, cultural shows, and tableaus.

Concluding the program, the District Education Officer (Female) expressed gratitude to the guests, lauded the students for their outstanding performances