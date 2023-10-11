Haripur University organizes book fair to promote reading culture and intellectual development

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Haripur University Wednesday successfully organized a two-day Book Fair started on the 10th of October and concluded today aimed at promoting a reading culture and intellectual development within the academic community.

The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony conducted by the Vice-Chancellor HU Professor Dr. Shafiq ur Rahman and witnessed the participation of the dean, chairpersons, department heads, and students.

The Book Fair captivated a substantial number of students who eagerly explored a vast collection of books available at discounted prices. This unique event served as a platform for students to select books tailored to their interests, further encouraging the culture of reading among the academic community.

The Book Fair featured participation from 15 book vendors representing various regions of the country. Their diverse literary works, ranging from classical literature to contemporary bestsellers, played a pivotal role in enriching the collection. Participants had the opportunity to explore a wide variety of books, catering to their diverse reading preferences.

While visiting the book stalls, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shafiq ur Rahman stressed the importance of cultivating a reading habit among students. He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the dedicated organizing team, led by Muhammad Kashif. Their support and motivational endeavors contributed to fostering a culture of learning and education within the university.