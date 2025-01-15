Haripur University Organizes "Citrus Gala"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Haripur University in collaboration with agriculture department on Wednesday organized “Citrus Gala” in Ghazi.
Chairman Information and Public Affairs, MPA, Malik Adeel Iqbal and former Minister for Local Government, Yusuf Ayub Khan were chief gusts on the occasion.
They appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shafiq ur Rehman and Director Agriculture, Haripur, Mumtaz Khan for organizing the gala, adding the event would play vital role for promoting agriculture sector.
The gala was providing latest informations to the farmers regarding new methods of cultivation, they added.
APP/mfz/378
Recent Stories
US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week
Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench
Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan
Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Lahore arrests seven in major hawala-hundi operation1 minute ago
-
PM for an active role of all institutions to curb human smuggling2 minutes ago
-
Maximum cultivation of cotton crop stressed2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab two members of organized theft gang2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra unveils week of cultural celebrations2 minutes ago
-
PTA addressing customers complaints timely: Shaza Fatima2 minutes ago
-
SWMC reviews matters2 minutes ago
-
Afghan refugees' delegation calls on PCAR2 minutes ago
-
Haripur University organizes "Citrus Gala"2 minutes ago
-
Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench16 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews police performance in high-level meetings32 minutes ago
-
Govt reduces 45 % power tariff for electric vehicle charging stations52 minutes ago