Haripur University organizes "Citrus Gala"

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Haripur University in collaboration with agriculture department on Wednesday organized “Citrus Gala” in Ghazi.

Chairman Information and Public Affairs, MPA, Malik Adeel Iqbal and former Minister for Local Government, Yusuf Ayub Khan were chief gusts on the occasion.

They appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shafiq ur Rehman and Director Agriculture, Haripur, Mumtaz Khan for organizing the gala, adding the event would play vital role for promoting agriculture sector.

The gala was providing latest informations to the farmers regarding new methods of cultivation, they added.

