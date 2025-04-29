Haripur Wildlife Division Faces Manpower Shortage And Operational Crisis
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Haripur Wildlife Division, considered the most critical unit in the Hazara region, is currently grappling with severe staff shortages and operational inefficiencies. Despite being upgraded from a sub-division to a full-fledged division in April 2021, the department continues to face systemic neglect.
The division has jurisdiction over five game reserves, two waterfowl habitats, the renowned Bher area known for goral, and the Makhniyal Protected Area, designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest. However, after its upgradation, the department lost a deputy ranger and two watchers one due to retirement and another who resigned.
Currently, the division is functioning with only one Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), one Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO), one deputy ranger, one head watcher, and seven watchers. Among these, one watcher is posted in Khanpur Tehsil and another in Ghazi Tehsil. Shockingly, seven sanctioned watcher positions have remained vacant for an extended period, leaving the department under immense strain.
In a further blow to operational capacity, the division lacks even a security guard. Two official vehicles are out of service, and there is currently no transport available for patrolling or field inspections, severely hampering wildlife protection efforts.
Nature enthusiasts and environmental advocates have expressed concern, pointing out that Haripur hosts the highest number of hunting grounds in Hazara and attracts bird hunters year-round. Unlike other districts in the region, Haripur remains a hotspot for wildlife-related activity, underscoring the division’s strategic importance.
Calls are growing louder for provincial leadership to intervene. Citizens and stakeholders have urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant for Forests and Wildlife Pir Musawir Khan, and Secretary for Forests and Wildlife Shahid Zaman to prioritize the department’s needs and provide essential facilities to enable staff to perform their duties effectively.
Talking to APP, Conservator Wildlife Hazara Iftikhar uz Zaman revealed that the division requires at least 25 staff members, including deputy rangers, watchers, and head watchers. A request for hiring has been submitted to the Finance Department through a Summary of New Expenditures (SNE), but it has been repeatedly dropped over the past two to three years due to financial limitations.
At present, the division has only six staff members out of a sanctioned strength of ten. Recruitment of five additional employees has been stalled due to a pending court case. Iftikhar also pointed out that the lack of vehicles and budget makes field mobility extremely difficult. In comparison, the Haripur Forest Department has six vehicles, while the Wildlife Department has none.
Efforts are underway to rectify the situation. A new project proposal has been submitted to the relevant authorities, aiming to equip the division with dedicated office buildings, vehicles, and motorcycles to enhance its operational capabilities. The proposed cost of the project exceeds PKR 100 million, but the final allocation will be determined after approval from the Finance Department.
