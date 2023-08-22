Open Menu

Haris Nawaz Calls For Coordinated Efforts To Maintain Law And Order In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Haris Nawaz calls for coordinated efforts to maintain law and order in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brigadier retired Haris Nawaz on Tuesday called for coordinated efforts to maintain law and order and elimination of crime in the province.

Chairing an introductory meeting of the Home Department here, he directed the implementation of guidelines of the Federal government be ensured to the security of foreign nationals in the province, according to a communique issued here.

He directed that work on the forensic lab be accelerated in the province. He made it clear that there was a zero-tolerance policy with regard to the security of Chinese nationals working for CPEC.

The meeting was informed that a Foreign Information Desk had been established by the Special Branch at the Karachi airport to register the data of all foreign nationals including Chinese.

The Minister directed stern action against street criminals, promoting interfaith harmony and tightening noose around drug dealers especially those targeting students in educational institutions.

The Caretaker Home Minister stressed the need for an effective surveillance system under the safe city project.

While briefing about the status of the project, the DIG said that the project had been fully approved by the Provincial Planning & Development Department. He said 12000 cameras will be installed at 2459 identified locations in the city.

Earlier, Home Secretary Syed Eijaz Shah briefed the Caretaker Home Minister on the performance and affairs of the department.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar; Additional IGP Special Branch Khadim Hussain Rind; DIG Special Branch Asif Ejaz Shaikh and Director IT Tabasum Abbasi attended the meeting.

