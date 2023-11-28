Open Menu

Haris Nawaz Felicitates Sikh Community On Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Haris Nawaz felicitates Sikh community on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig.(R) Haris Nawaz has felicitated the Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev’s 554 birth anniversary here on Tuesday.

He was attending the birth anniversary of the Sikhs’ first spiritual leader during his visit to Sikhs’ Gurudwara in City District, Karachi.

He said that the Baba Guru Nanak was a proponent of love, equality, and compassion to humanity. “He exhibited the noble example of religious tolerance and interfaith harmony throughout his life”, Haris Nawaz added.

The Home Minister reiterated that the government was committed to performing its duty of protecting basic rights of religious minorities and providing them with necessary facilities of life.

