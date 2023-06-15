UrduPoint.com

Haris Rauf Appointed As Goodwill Ambassador Of Parliamentary Task Force On SDGs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly's Parliamentary Task Force has appointed Haris Rauf, the fast bowler of the national cricket team, as the "Goodwill Ambassador" for achieving the Millennium Development Goals.

On Thursday, Haris Rauf visited the SDGs Secretariat of the National Assembly. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durani, welcomed cricketer Haris Rauf to the Parliament House. Haris Rauf has been appointed as the goodwill ambassador of the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On this occasion, the Deputy Speaker said that Haris Rauf is a proud player of the national cricket team. The inclusion of Haris Rauf as an SDGs ambassador is highly appreciated. The Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs briefed cricketer Haris Rauf on the SDGs agenda and he also inaugurated the official flag of the SDGs.

Convener of Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam said that Pakistan's Parliament is honored to have the world's first active SDGs Secretariat. The SDGs agenda consists of sixteen objectives and providing opportunities for sports is an important goal of the SDGs. Under the SDGs agenda, the Parliament has transitioned to solar energy.

The recent flood devastation in Pakistan was addressed at the global level through collaboration between the SDGs Secretariat and the government. Haris Rauf, upon being appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of the SDGs, expressed gratitude to the SDGs Convener and said, "Being the Goodwill Ambassador of the SDGs is a great honor for me."

