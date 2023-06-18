UrduPoint.com

Haris Rauf Joins Closing Ceremony Of Spring Gala At IIUI

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Haris Rauf joins closing ceremony of Spring Gala at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Female Campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) witnessed a spectacular closing ceremony for Spring Gala 2023.

The event was attended by the grandeur, renowned national cricketer Haris Rauf who graced the occasion as the chief guest. President, Vice President and the Student Advisor of the University's Female Campus were also present on the occasion.

Adding to one of the highlights of the evening was the declaration of the Faculty of Social Sciences as the Best Faculty for Sports and Co-curricular Activities.

The ceremony also featured the distribution of souvenirs and shields among the winners of various sports and co-curricular activities. The recipients were acknowledged for their outstanding performances and contributions in areas such as athletics and co-curricular activities.

Addressing the closing ceremony Haris Rauf congratulated all students for taking part in sports activities and said that such activities were vital for their career building in future. He hoped that students shall bring fame to the nation by participating in sports and academic activities during their stay at the institution and after completing their studies.

Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi, President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) said that extra-curricular activities were part of the University's vision as it was a huge platform to provide maximum opportunities to students during their academic career and all students must take part in such activities.

He appreciated the combined efforts of all departments at the female campus including Sports Section and Directorate of Students Affairs who made the event for students successful. He added that the University will conduct a program for those students who have achieved academic excellence under the supervision of the University administration.

Prof. Dr. Samina, Vice President Female Campus said that extracurricular activities provided vital platform for students grooming and character building. She said that the Spring Gala was one of the major activities held every year at the campus where students were provided a huge platform to showcase their talent. She congratulated all the students for participating in these activities and hoped that the University is committed under the visionary leadership of the President IIU to provide maximum shining opportunities to students..

In addition to the University's officials, the event was attended by the Deans of various faculties, heads of departments and focal persons.

The closing ceremony of the Spring Gala 2023 not only celebrated the achievements of the students but also provided a platform to acknowledge the efforts of faculty members and administrators. This momentous event will undoubtedly be remembered as a remarkable milestone in the University's history, highlighting the importance of holistic education and fostering a culture of excellence among the students.

