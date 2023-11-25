Harm reduction narrative, a devious tactic to hoodwink youngsters towards vaping, e-cigarette

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Tobacco control experts have termed `Harm Reduction’ narrative by Tobacco industry as a devious tactic aimed at diverting attention of youth from conventional smoke inhalation to hooking on vaping and use of newer products like e-cigarette, heated tobacco.

The concept of harm reduction and its application in the context of tobacco industry's newer products is contentious and fraught with challenges, they warned.

The narrative of harm reduction should not be used as a tool for the tobacco industry to perpetuate its market under a different guise, the experts stressed.

In the wake of awareness about health hazards associated with smoking, the tobacco industry has been adept at adapting to changing markets and consumer preferences.

“In recent years, this adaptability has manifested in the promotion of newer nicotine and tobacco products, such as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), including e-cigarettes, and heated tobacco products (HTPs),” apprises Ajmal Shah, Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell.

These products have been marketed under the guise of harm reduction, a narrative that warrants critical examination, especially in the context of public health landscape of our country, Ajmal explains.

“Harm reduction, in general, refers to strategies aimed at reducing the negative consequences of risky behaviors, not necessarily eliminating the behavior itself. In the realm of tobacco, harm reduction could mean using products that are purportedly less harmful than traditional cigarettes,” he commented.

“The tobacco industry's marketing of ENDS and HTPs as safer alternatives to conventional cigarettes is a sophisticated tactic to sustain its market presence. These products are often advertised as tools for quitting smoking, yet evidence regarding their effectiveness and safety is mixed,” observed Mian Attiq ur Rehman, a Public Health activist and member of Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control.

“The harm caused by tobacco reaches much further than what many of us think, causing over eight million deaths from non communicable diseases, Attiq adds.

In Pakistan, where smoking rates and associated health burdens are already high, the introduction of these newer products could exacerbate the public health challenge, he cautioned.

“Switching to a vape is just swapping one harmful addiction for another,” stressed Mian Attiq ur Rehman.

He said the slogans used by Tobacco industry are misleading and paving a path for newer products to enter our markets and get the attraction of youth.

According to Drug Strategy surveys in different countries, significant increase in use of e-cigarettes and other products are being registered, observed Waseem Ahmad of SDPI.

Sharing some estimates, Waseen said the number of tobacco users at global level has reached to 1.3 billion and alarmingly, tobacco claims a life every four seconds, with half of its users falling victim to its lethal consequences.

Consumers have right to know about the products they are buying be it cereal, yoghurt, bread, we need to be adequately informed about what we are consuming, Waseem argued.

He underscored the need of a robust and vigilant regulatory framework for tobacco control in our country against the industry's tactics.

Policies should be based on sound scientific evidence and public health principles, not swayed by the industry's harm reduction narrative.

This includes stringent regulations on the marketing and sale of newer tobacco and nicotine products, especially to protect young people, Waseem suggested.

Firstly, it is essential to understand the concept of harm reduction in the context of tobacco and nicotine products.

However, this narrative becomes problematic when promoted by the tobacco industry itself, which has a vested interest in maintaining and expanding its consumer base, he continued.

While some studies suggest that e-cigarettes might help individual smokers quit, they are not without harm.

Concerns about youth uptake and dual use with both new and conventional tobacco products are significant.

In our country where the youth demographic is substantial, the risk of initiating nicotine addiction through these newer products is particularly troubling.

He also opined that there may be reduced exposure to certain harmful chemicals, there is currently no independent evidence suggesting these new products are less harmful than cigarettes in terms of reduced disease or mortality.

If the introduction of new tobacco and nicotine products leads to increased overall tobacco use, especially among non-smokers or young people, then it cannot be considered harm reduction, he concludes.