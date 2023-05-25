Harm to prestige of martyrs unacceptable: AC Zainab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi has said that martyrs were our heroes and no one would be allowed to harm their prestige and stature at any cost.

She said this during her visit to the graves of Commandant Frontier Constabulary, Shaheed Safwat Ghayur and Shaheed SHO Asghar Khan here on Thursday. She laid floral wreaths on the graves and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Later, along with SHO Ibrahim Khan, she went to the residence of Shaheed SHO Asghar Khan and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

She assured all out support on part of the government to the family members of the martyred SHO.

She said our martyrs rendered their lives for the security of the motherland and nourished the soil with their blood. We could not forget the sacrifices and services of our martyrs as they were our national assets.

The services and sacrifices rendered by our army, law enforcers, police, security agencies and people will be remembered forever, she added.