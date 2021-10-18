Harmony and unity among Muslims,Need of the hour

Sectarian harmony and unity among the ranks of the Muslims was the need of the hour,said Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) City District Corporation Mian Ejaz Javed here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Sectarian harmony and unity among the ranks of the Muslims was the need of the hour,said Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) City District Corporation Mian Ejaz Javed here on Monday.

While talking to APP, he said that islam gave us the lessons of peace, love,tolerance, respect, brotherhood and patience and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the best example for seeking any guidance in all aspects of life.He added that the amicable solution to all the problems being confronted by the Muslim Ummah was lying in following Islamic teachings and 'Uswa-e-Hussna'.