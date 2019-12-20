UrduPoint.com
Harmony, Mutual Trust Among National Institutions Need Of The Hour: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

Harmony, mutual trust among national institutions need of the hour: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday stressed that harmony and mutual trust amongst the institutions was need of the hour.

In a tweet, she said strong institutions are imperative for country's progress, promotion of democracy and welfare of the masses.

The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leadership were collectively steering the country out of challenges in an efficient manner.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the country was on the track of economic stability and development.

The SAPM said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the nation would defeat elements conspiring against bright future of Pakistan.

