Harmony, tolerance need of hour: Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Harmony and tolerance is need of the hour and all the communities of Pakistan should play a more effective role to promote harmony and tolerance in the society.

Talking to APP Archbishop Rawalpindi/Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad said, Christian community was playing an important role for socio-economic development of the country.

He said, some forces were working to create sectarianism in the country and stressed that "We have to foil such efforts with inter-faith harmony and unity".

The Christian community was working hard for peace and development of Pakistan, he added.

Dr. Joseph Arshad said, Independence Day of Pakistan is celebrated fervently by Christians all across the nation and "We are finalizing arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner." In this regard, special prayer services are held at various churches and the participants offer prayers for peace and solidarity of the country. The ceremonies are held at various Christian institutions and churches marking the Independence Day celebrations.

Similar, ceremonies are also held at various Christian schools in various cities of Pakistan. Children dressed up in green and white, wearing badges of Pakistani flag participate in the ceremonies.

Speech and singing competitions are held during these ceremonies. Moreover, cake cutting ceremonies are also organised by various Christian leaders, he added.

He said that the Government of Imran Khan proclaimed the importance of the harmony and communication between different religions.

He also emphasized that access to high quality education was of paramount importance for Pakistani youth and "We are striving for promotion of higher education." He said, the nation was well aware of how much the Christian community had done for Pakistan. It has established schools all over the country. Hospitals, orphanages, trust funds, even entire villages were founded by the Christians as early as the late nineteenth century, he added.

The schools and universities set up by the Christians have been educating people all over Pakistan for last several decades. Their students, have in turn, grown up to educate others and spread their teachings. These missionary schools had moulded lives and that in turn have shaped our country's history and its future, he added.

He said women empowerment in Pakistan was also a goal for which the Christian community was working, adding girls' schools were established all over the country. The Christian Community also worked hard in health sector, he said.