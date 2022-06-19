Harnai attack culprits to be taken to task soon: Tareen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on labour camp at a project site in Harnai.

In a condemnation message, the minister said attacking workers was a cowardly act and the terrorists would be taken to task soon.

"In this hour of need, we stand with the families of the wounded and the martyrs," Minister for Defense Production Israr Tareen said.