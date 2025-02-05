Harnessing youth potential essential for national development: Mrs Farrukh Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Mrs. Farrukh Khan, Central President of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Women's Wing and Member of the National Assembly, emphasized that the youth are the nation's most valuable asset.

She stated that by utilizing their creative abilities, determination, and courage, the country can be steered toward progress and development, said a press release yesterday.

According to details, Mrs. Farrukh Khan met with a delegation led by Abid Iqbal, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, at her residence. The delegation included Colonel Ansar Iqbal, President of Jhelum, Shazia Afridi, Deputy Coordinator of Party Affairs, Dr. Ghazala Khan, GM Women Empowerment, and others.

She highlighted that more than half of Pakistan's population consists of young people, whom Allah has blessed with immense potential. She noted that Pakistani youth have proven their capabilities globally and possess the full potential to lead the country toward rapid development and prosperity.

On this occasion, Abid Iqbal, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, remarked that the use of digital technology has become a critical necessity in every field of life in the modern era.

He stressed that without expertise in digital technology, the dream of progress cannot be realized.

He pointed out that the world is rapidly moving toward digitalization and urged Pakistani youth to equip themselves with modern knowledge and skills in line with contemporary demands, particularly in the field of digital technology.

He further added that by encouraging the younger generation and providing them with opportunities to acquire modern knowledge, the challenges facing the country can be effectively addressed.

The meeting underscored the importance of empowering youth with education and digital skills to ensure Pakistan's sustainable development and global competitiveness.