Harnessing youth power to push rich nations to finance global climate action must: Romina

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam Wednesday said that empowering young leaders from around the world to push with strong call for global climate action and spearhead meaningful environmental change is paramount to cultivate a new generation of climate-conscious leaders with passionate for creating sustainable solutions for the future.

Addressing a high-level side ‘Global Youth Leadership in Climate Action’ held at the Pakistan Pavilion in Baku on the side-line of two-week’s global climate summit (COP29), the PM’s climate aide said, “While the adverse impacts of climate change become increasingly evident, young people themselves are at the forefront of the global demand for urgent climate action. However, connecting youth leaders with those demanding for climate justice and global climate action including environmental experts and policymakers is vital to efforts for tackling pressing common climate challenges.”

The event was organised jointly by Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Ministry and Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS).

She said that engaging youth leadership is critically important for many reasons. Because, as young people are key to driving sustainable change and addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change.

She said: “Climate change will disproportionately affect future generations, particularly youth, who will have to live with its long-term impacts. Issues like rising sea levels, extreme weather, and biodiversity loss will shape their future, making it essential for young people to be actively involved in shaping climate policies and solutions today.”

The PM’s climate aide said that youth actually bring fresh perspectives, creativity, and innovative approaches to climate solutions. Their understanding of technology, social media, and modern communication tools allows them to mobilise communities, raise awareness, and drive grassroots movements effectively.

“Youth leadership’s engagement in climate action actually embodies the principle of intergenerational justice—the idea that current generations should not deplete resources or degrade the planet at the expense of future generations.

By empowering youth means the global community ensures that their voices are heard in discussions that will affect their future well-being,” Romina Khurshid Alam remarked.

For building future leaders, investing in youth climate leadership can significantly help build the environmental leaders of tomorrow. By providing education, mentorship and platforms for engagement, young people can develop the skills and confidence needed to become future policymakers, scientists, and entrepreneurs who will lead sustainable practices across industries, she stressed.

Highlighting Pakistan’s climate vulnerabilities and actions being taken for the country’s resilience building, PM’s climate aide said that as climate-induced vulnerabilities grow, especially in the developing countries, we urgently need more coordinated, less intensive cross-border initiatives to tackle these challenges head-on. Pakistan, like many developing countries, has been on the frontlines, facing both the harsh impacts of climate change and the difficulties of adapting with limited resources. Through collaboration and by pooling resources, we can collectively strengthen our resilience and secure a more sustainable future for all.

Romina Khurshid Alam also said that developing countries, especially in the South Asian region, are home to a dynamic, diverse, and rapidly growing youth population, which includes a new generation of climate leaders, innovators, and advocates.

In Pakistan, young people are at the forefront of the climate movement, challenging us to act, inspiring us with fresh perspectives, and driving innovation across various fields. Their energy, creativity, and determination are crucial in accelerating climate action and promoting sustainable development.

“We must harness this momentum, empowering youth with the tools, resources, and platforms they need to champion climate resilience and sustainable progress,” Romina Khurshid Alam underlined and added, “This is crucial as I believe one of the most promising forces in this journey of fighting for climate justice is our youth.”