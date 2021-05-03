UrduPoint.com
Haro Stream Claims Another Life Of A Lad

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:41 PM

Haro stream claims another life of a lad

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Another lad Monday drowned in Haro stream near Tarnawa Bridge while other frightened companions fled away while seeing their friend drowning.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, a group of young boys was swimming in the Haro stream near Tarnawa bridge when suddenly one of them unknown lad drowned in the deep water and cried for help.

Rather than saving the drowning chap, the frightened friend escaped from the site and nearby people informed Rescue 1122 who recovered the dead body of the boy from the stream and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur for postmortem.

Police and Rescue 1122 are searching for the family of the ill-fated lad to hand over the dead body.

