Haroon Akhtar Attends Function To Mark Honda Atlas Export Journey

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries & Production Division, Haroon Akhtar Khan, on Saturday participated as the chief guest in a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official commencement of Honda Atlas cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL)’s export journey. The ceremony took place at HACPL’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

During his visit to the plant, Haroon Akhtar Khan lauded Honda’s advanced production facility, strong regulatory compliance, and unwavering commitment to quality. He acknowledged Honda’s legacy and its contributions to Pakistan’s automotive industry, particularly in local manufacturing, exports, and industrial growth. He further appreciated Honda’s initiative in export operations, recognizing it as a crucial step in alignment with government policies aimed at boosting economic growth.

In a significant milestone for the company, HACPL successfully dispatched its inaugural batch of 40 Honda CITY 1.2L units to Japan, reinforcing its position as a key player in the international automotive market.

Aamir H. Shirazi, Chairman of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd., commended the government’s efforts in fostering a business-friendly environment and emphasized the vital role of the automotive sector in economic development. Meanwhile, Takafumi Koike, President & CEO of HACPL, highlighted Honda’s global legacy, its commitment to innovation, and its industry-leading technological advancements.

Following the ribbon-cutting, a tree plantation activity was held within the facility premises, symbolizing Honda’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The ceremony concluded with a shared vision to enhance Pakistan’s exports and economic prosperity.

The event was attended by key government officials, esteemed industry stakeholders, media representatives, and prominent members of HACPL, marking a historic step in Pakistan’s automotive sector and reinforcing the country’s standing in the global market.

