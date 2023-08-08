Haroon Khan Shinwari named ECP spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Haroon Khan Shinwari, the Additional Director General of Media Coordination and Outreach, of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been appointed as the spokesperson of the ECP with immediate effect until further orders as per an official notification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Haroon Khan Shinwari, the Additional Director General of Media Coordination and Outreach, of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been appointed as the spokesperson of the ECP with immediate effect until further orders as per an official notification.

Shinwari, a BS20 officer, within the ECP, took over as the spokesperson after Ms. Qurat ul Ain Fatima from the information group was transferred back to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on July 24th.