Haroon Yousaf arrest not required: NAB tells court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday informed an accountability court that the arrest of Haroon Yousaf was not required for investigations.

The NAB investigation officer made the statement before Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman who was hearing a reference against Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi and others. Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi also appeared before the court during proceedings and got their attendance marked.

The officer submitted that the arrest of Haroon Yousaf was not required in the light of amendments made in the NAB Ordinance.

At this stage, Haroon's counsel addressed the investigation officer and asked him to give a categorical statement.

To which, the investigation officer submitted that old arrest warrants of Haroon Yousaf were still available on the record and the same had not been canceled yet.

"The arrest of the accused was not required any longer", he submitted and added that the bureau had declared the accused as benamidar earlier but the role of the accused had to be determined yet under the new law.

At this, Haroon's counsel pleaded with the court to fix the matter for arguments.

However, the court directed the investigation officer to submit a detailed report in this regard, on the next date of hearing, February 17, and adjourned further hearing, besides extending the interim bail of Haroon Yousaf.

The court also extended the interim bail of Tahir Naqvi till February 17 after the bureau sought time for filing a reply to his bail application.