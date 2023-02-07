UrduPoint.com

Haroon Yousaf Arrest Not Required: NAB Tells Court

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Haroon Yousaf arrest not required: NAB tells court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday informed an accountability court that the arrest of Haroon Yousaf was not required for investigations.

The NAB investigation officer made the statement before Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman who was hearing a reference against Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi and others. Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi also appeared before the court during proceedings and got their attendance marked.

The officer submitted that the arrest of Haroon Yousaf was not required in the light of amendments made in the NAB Ordinance.

At this stage, Haroon's counsel addressed the investigation officer and asked him to give a categorical statement.

To which, the investigation officer submitted that old arrest warrants of Haroon Yousaf were still available on the record and the same had not been canceled yet.

"The arrest of the accused was not required any longer", he submitted and added that the bureau had declared the accused as benamidar earlier but the role of the accused had to be determined yet under the new law.

At this, Haroon's counsel pleaded with the court to fix the matter for arguments.

However, the court directed the investigation officer to submit a detailed report in this regard, on the next date of hearing, February 17, and adjourned further hearing, besides extending the interim bail of Haroon Yousaf.

The court also extended the interim bail of Tahir Naqvi till February 17 after the bureau sought time for filing a reply to his bail application.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Same February Court

Recent Stories

Govt determined to put economy on positive traject ..

Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Da ..

5 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

3 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.