Haroon Yousaf gets protective bail in NAB case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted 14 days protective bail to Haroon Yousaf, with the directive to appear before the relevant court in a case pertaining to assets beyond sources of income filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the protective bail case.

The petitioner's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz adopted the stance that his client, who had returned from abroad, required protective bail so that he could appear before the accountability court in Lahore.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds of Rs 25,000 and instructed Haroon Yousaf to appear before the accountability court within 14-days.

The accountability court had declared the petitioner as absconder in the case.