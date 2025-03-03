Harsh penalities' bill for drug related offenses in educational institutions passed

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 08:21 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday approved an amendment introducing harsh penalties for drug-related offenses in educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday approved an amendment introducing harsh penalties for drug-related offenses in educational institutions.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill was presented by Provincial Minister for Excise, Khaliq-ur-Rehman.

During the session, opposition members withdrew their proposed amendments, allowing the bill to be passed without opposition.

Under the new law, anyone caught with more than four kilograms of heroin will face life imprisonment, while possession of over six kilograms could result in either life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Similarly, possession of more than five kilograms of cocaine will carry the same punishment.

The bill also sets strict penalties for recreational drugs. Those found with 10 to 20 kilograms of such substances will receive a 14-year prison sentence, whereas possession of more than 20 kilograms will lead to a maximum life sentence along with a fine of 200,000 rupees.

In addition to heroin and cocaine, the law outlines punishments for the possession of other narcotics, including opium, hashish, hashish oil, and poppy.

This legislation is part of the government’s broader efforts to intensify the crackdown on drugs and eliminate their presence in educational institutions, ensuring a safer learning environment for students.

