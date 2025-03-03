Harsh Penalities' Bill For Drug Related Offenses In Educational Institutions Passed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 08:21 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday approved an amendment introducing harsh penalties for drug-related offenses in educational institutions
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday approved an amendment introducing harsh penalties for drug-related offenses in educational institutions.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill was presented by Provincial Minister for Excise, Khaliq-ur-Rehman.
During the session, opposition members withdrew their proposed amendments, allowing the bill to be passed without opposition.
Under the new law, anyone caught with more than four kilograms of heroin will face life imprisonment, while possession of over six kilograms could result in either life imprisonment or the death penalty.
Similarly, possession of more than five kilograms of cocaine will carry the same punishment.
The bill also sets strict penalties for recreational drugs. Those found with 10 to 20 kilograms of such substances will receive a 14-year prison sentence, whereas possession of more than 20 kilograms will lead to a maximum life sentence along with a fine of 200,000 rupees.
In addition to heroin and cocaine, the law outlines punishments for the possession of other narcotics, including opium, hashish, hashish oil, and poppy.
This legislation is part of the government’s broader efforts to intensify the crackdown on drugs and eliminate their presence in educational institutions, ensuring a safer learning environment for students.
Recent Stories
Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend
Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office
EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco
Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour
NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..
DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days
DC holds open court
Rescue 1122 active amid rain, snowfall
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony32 seconds ago
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco6 minutes ago
-
NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chairman6 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court3 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest 8 suspects3 minutes ago
-
Harsh penalities' bill for drug related offenses in educational institutions passed3 minutes ago
-
India using militaristic, communal tactics to stifle voice of Kashmiris: APHC3 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Ramzan Sasta bazaar to review arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Ration Bags Distributed Among destitute Non-Muslim Individuals in Tando Adam3 minutes ago
-
AC inaugurates Ramadan Sasta bazaar in Kharan3 minutes ago
-
Court approves two more days custody of Umme Hassaan & others3 minutes ago