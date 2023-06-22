Harsh weather conditions lead to 2-3 hours load-management in IESCO region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has resorted to two to three-hour load management in all circles due to a shortfall of 240 megawatts (MW).

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the company was getting 2420 MW from the national grid against the demand of 2662 MW.

The intense warm and harsh weather condition has enhanced the consumption of electricity which also resulted in overloading of the distribution system, he further said.

Complaints of tripping feeders and transformers have also witnessed an increase. However, operation teams were actively engaged to address the complaints, he said.

Power distribution to all feeders was also being monitored from the central control room, the spokespersons said.

In case of any complaint, the consumers could register their complaints at respective IESCO office and number 118. Complaints could also be registered at telephone numbers 0519252933 and 0519252934.