Harvard Kennedy School Delegation Meets IGP Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A two-member delegation of Harvard Kennedy School, led by Dr Asim Ejaz, called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan at Central Police Office here on Friday.

The IGP told the delegation that the Punjab Police were utilising Information Technology in accordance with modern policing rules for better provision of services to citizens.

He said that Police Khidmat Marakiz and 8787 IGP Complaint Service, along with other projects, were providing services to general public. Millions of people have been benefited from these projects, he said.

He said that it was an honour that public service delivery projects of Punjab Police had been selected for research by the Harvard Kennedy School.

He said that the feedback and reports sought by international experts would be helpful in enhancing utility of the projects.

Miss Fay Treet was also present with Dr Asim Ejaz. A detailed exchange of views took place over research and development along with matters of mutual interest.

Dr Asim Ijaz said that Harvard Kennedy school experts would conduct a research work to assess the performance of the projects and also recommend suggestions for improving the projects.

DIG IT Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG D&I Ahsan Younas were present. The IGP Punjab presented memorial shield of the Punjab Police to Dr Asim Ejaz.

