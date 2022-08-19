Harvard University students meet Gen Bajwa

A group of students from Harvard University of the United States on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A group of students from Harvard University of the United States on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During an interactive session, the COAS talked about current regional issues and Pakistan Army's efforts to promote peace and stability, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The students thanked the army chief for providing them an opportunity of audience.