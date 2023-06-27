Harvest hides of sacrificial animal properly: Dr. Jamshed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshid Akhter on Tuesday appealed to the people to harvest the sacrificial animal hides properly so that these could maintain their value.

Talking to APP, the senior veterinary doctor posted as deputy director of livestock in Jalalpur Pirwala said that countless animals being sacrificed during three days of Eid-ul-Adha to revive the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibraheem Alaih Salam and underlined the need for creating awareness and training of butchers to properly skin the hides so that these can be used by the industrial sector.

He said the department organized an awareness seminar on June 26 at the livestock office in Jalalpur Pirwala where a number of people including butchers, Imams of Masajid assembled and were given tips on how to perform skinning and how to store the hides.

He appealed to the Imams who were present at the awareness session to train the people regarding the protection of skins of sacrificial animals in their respective areas.

He asked the people to choose a skilled and experienced butcher for animal sacrifice.

When skinning, butchers should be careful not to cause even a minor cut on the skin of sacrificial animals.

Never put the hides of animals in a shopping bag or plastic bag after skinning, he said adding that after removing the skin, salt should be applied to the skin and it be kept in a well-ventilated place so that its quality does not deteriorate.

Deliver the skin of sacrificial animals to the deserving persons immediately after the offering of religious duty i.e sacrifice so that it can be processed in time.