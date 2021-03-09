UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harvest Oil Seed Crops By March End To Get Higher Yield

Tue 09th March 2021

Harvest oil seed crops by March end to get higher yield

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts said on Tuesday that in-time harvest of oil seed crops yielded good production and advised farmers to harvest Raya, Rapeseed and Canola in the third week of March.

In a statement issued here, agriculture spokesman said that delaying harvest caused grains to fall and thus reduce production.

After cutting the crop, the heaps should be exposed before sunlight for six to seven days before the harvest to extract grains.

To obtain seed, farmers should let the crop get dry further for a few more days to reduce moisture to 8-10 per cent.

Spokesman said that farmers can check the moisture through a traditional technique adding they should squeeze a granule in between their teeth and if it broke with a cracking sound then the moisture level matched the standard.

He said that the seed should then be stored. He said that farmers should not mix desi seed in canola to avoid compromising its quality.

More Stories From Pakistan

