Harvester accident claims life

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near Lapewali village on Chawinda-Pasrur Road, tehsil Pasrur where a man was killed after being crushed under a harvester machine.

According to rescue spokesperson, the man was repairing the harvester machine with the help of a jack when the jack failed, as a result, 45-year-old Shabbir was crushed underneath and died on-the-spot.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene promptly, completed the necessary legal procedures, and handed over the body to the family.