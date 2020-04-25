Harvesting started 22 days ago as compared to last year: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that that this year wheat harvesting started 22 days earlier as compare to previous year.

According to official sources here on Saturday, he said this during a joint meeting with RY Khan Chamber of Commerce. The minister said that last year wheat harvesting started on May 02 and this year on April 10.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, "There is ban on wheat transportation but commodities like flour and others can be transported." Inter district transportation of wheat could be done only through permit, he maintained.

Senior minister said that Punjab government was encouraging people associated with business and stressed upon the the business community to play due positive role to strengthen the food sector.

Secretary Food and Deputy Commissioner gave detailed briefing on ongoing wheat procurement campaign on the occasion.

Parliamentarians Chaudhry Asif Majeed, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Chamber of Commerce Chairman ChaudhryMuhammad Shafiq, Punjab Flour Mills Association President Abdul Rauf Mukhtar were also present.