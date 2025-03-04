Open Menu

Harvey Fines Imposed On Food Points For Hygiene Violations

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Harvey fines imposed on food points for hygiene violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its rigorous inspection of Sehar and Iftar food points across the province to ensure food safety and hygiene.

During the latest operations, food safety teams inspected sweets shops, grocery and superstores, restaurants, and food outlets. Violations of hygiene and safety regulations led to Rs195,000 fines imposed on 14 food points. Additionally, 38 liter expired cold drinks, 26 kg expired confectionery items, and 15 kg banned ingredients were confiscated and destroyed.

The inspections were carried out in locations, including Tariqabad, Talamba GT road Mian Channu, Kot islam, 25 Pul Kabirwala, 28 TN-R Vehari road, Katcha Khoh, and Shamkot.

Ten grocery stores faced heavy fines for selling expired beverages, China salt, and loose spices. Three sweets shops were also penalized for using non-food-grade colors in sweets and failing to maintain hygienic conditions. Moreover, a well-known hotel was fined Rs. 12,000 for using unhygienic loose spices in food preparation.

Speaking about the ongoing operations, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that strict action will continue against those endangering public health. He reiterated that no leniency will be shown to violators, especially during Ramazan.

