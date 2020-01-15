UrduPoint.com
Has Inflation Dipped By Enacting Drama On NS Health: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

Has inflation dipped by enacting drama on NS health: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League senior member Marriyum Aurangzeb has said has inflation gone down by enacting drama on Nawaz Sharif health

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League senior member Marriyum Aurangzeb has said has inflation gone down by enacting drama on Nawaz Sharif health.According to media reports, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that medical reports of Nawaz Sharif over which such drama was enacted were already submitted to the Punjab government.

She said that Imran khan immediately summoned Nawaz Sharif reports.

Has he ever summoned reports on inflation immediately ?

