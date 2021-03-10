Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a single day?

(@fidahassanain)

Every conscious mind with political and legal curiosity is now thinking about the next PTI’s legal move and its fate: Plea before ECP for disqualification of Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani as a senator.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) faced three setbacks on legal fronts; first in the top court, second in Islamabad High Court and the third in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

In legal fight against Opposition over Daska NA-75 by-polls, PTI had moved appeal before the Supreme Court and had challenged decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It had also moved a petition before Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking disqualification of Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and also had moved a plea seeking suspension of notification for him ahead of election of Senate Chairmanship.

In all three moves, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) faced setbacks as all these petitions before all three forums were dismissed.

The legal experts and analysts believe that this is a matter of serious concerns for the ruling party which needs to ponder as to why it is taking place, and that whether its legal team is not much that capable to fight against the opponents in courts of law.

Senior journalist and tv analyst Hasnaat Malik said: “PTI govt has faced three defeats on legal fronts today: (1)Supreme Court refused to suspend ECP decision holding re-election in NA-75. (2) IHC dismissed PTI petition seeking Yousuf Raza Gilani disqualification. (3) ECP rejected PTI's plea to hold Gilani's success notification,”.

This is not for the first time that PTI has faced defeats on legal fronts as there are many instances in the past which has exposed their legal minds—most importantly the notification they changed time and again on the matter of extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Fawad Chaudhary, Minister for Science and Technology, is also a lawyer, Dr. Babar Awan is a big name and Barrister Farogh Naseem is holding the portfolio of Federal law minister; all are legal experts and have been associated with legal profession before coming into power. Another big name Barrister Ali Zafar recently joined PTI and became Senator and is now a strong part of the ruling party, so defeat on legal fronts with such people of long legal backgrounds is seriously a matter of curiosity.

Farrukh Habib and Maleeka Bokhari who addressed the media outside ECP Office in Islamabad are happy are happy just on one thing that ECP has accepted their plea seeking disqualification of Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani as a senator and they are calling it a “major triumph right at this moment when they have already faced rejection on three legal fronts in a single day,".

