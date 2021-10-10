UrduPoint.com

Hasaan Khawar Condoles Death Of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 10:10 PM

Hasaan Khawar condoles death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar on Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.  In a condolence message here, he said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a hero of Pakistan and the entire nation was feeling sadness over his death.

 He said that the invaluable services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for making Pakistan invincible would always be remembered, adding that "We pay tribute to his services for the country."Hasaan Khawar said that for the sake of Pakistan, the role of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and his services were example for the younger generation.  "The Pakistani nation will always be grateful to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Sunday Sad

Recent Stories

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

31 minutes ago
 UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

2 hours ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

3 hours ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammadâ€™s ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.