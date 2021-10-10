Hasaan Khawar condoles death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar on Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. In a condolence message here, he said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a hero of Pakistan and the entire nation was feeling sadness over his death.

He said that the invaluable services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for making Pakistan invincible would always be remembered, adding that "We pay tribute to his services for the country."Hasaan Khawar said that for the sake of Pakistan, the role of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and his services were example for the younger generation. "The Pakistani nation will always be grateful to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan", he added.