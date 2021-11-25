Hasaan Khawar criticizes poor economic policies of PML-N

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the country is still facing the consequences of poor economic policies of the PML-N government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the country is still facing the consequences of poor economic policies of the PML-N government .

While giving reaction on the press conference of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal here on Thursday, he said that incumbent government was launching public welfare oriented projects like 'Ehsaas Programme' and others.

He said that Sharif family had focused on securing their businesses illegally and kept the country under debt.

SACM said that PML-N was indulged in political point scoring just to hoodwink people.

He further said that PML-N had failed to give explanation on corruption scandal of Telegraphic transfers (TT).