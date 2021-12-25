UrduPoint.com

Hasaan Khawar Greets Christian Community On Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar on Saturday extended Christmas greetings to the christian community.

Talking to the media at Lahore Museum, he also congratulated the nation on the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that today on December 25, different ceremonies in connection with Christmas and Quaid's birth anniversary were held. He said today inclusivity and diversity had been celebrated and the approach would definitely yield positive results.

The SACM said: "Solution to all our problems lie in the motto introduced by the Quaid-i-Azam i.e unity, faith and discipline." Hasaan Khawar said that firm faith was essential to shun all types of disappointments.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to make Pakistan a modern Islamic progressive state, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was also striving hard to root out corruption and to establish a welfare state.

The Special Assistant said that unity was also needed to foil conspiracies of all those elements which wanted to create unrest in the country.

He further said that ideological politics could keep the country united, adding the rule of law was vital to move towards social good.

To a question, he said the PTI was the only party which was doing the politicsbased on ideology.

He said the PML-N had always done the politics of their personal gains.

