UrduPoint.com

Hasaan Khawar Regrets Murtaza Wahab Statement About National Health Card

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Hasaan Khawar regrets Murtaza Wahab statement about national health card

Punjab Government Spokesman Hasaan Khawar Monday said that Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab's media talk and his statement about the Pakistan national health card was detrimental to the federation and regretted that PPP had no regard for the patients or the people of Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Government Spokesman Hasaan Khawar Monday said that Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab's media talk and his statement about the Pakistan national health card was detrimental to the federation and regretted that PPP had no regard for the patients or the people of Sindh.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he said that the patients were facing troubles in Sindh hospitals and the death of children in Tharparkar was another proof of the inefficiency of the Sindh government.

Murtaza Wahab should keep in mind the dilapidated Sindh health system before criticising the 'Naya Pakistan national health card' which was a historic step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said.

He said that no government could launch such a unique programme as every family in Punjab would get free treatment facilities by March through this scheme.

The government spokesperson said that Punjab had healed the wounds of ailing humanity and it never claimed to provide medical services to people of other provinces.

Murtaza Wahab had proved that approach of the Sindh government was very limited as the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar had always extended cooperation to other provinces, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab Naya Pakistan Tharparkar March Family Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Upgraded Hazara express train service kicks off se ..

Upgraded Hazara express train service kicks off service

43 seconds ago
 PDMA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa delegation visits PDMA Sin ..

PDMA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa delegation visits PDMA Sindh

45 seconds ago
 Kuwaiti Candidate Elected New Secretary General of ..

Kuwaiti Candidate Elected New Secretary General of OPEC - Source

46 seconds ago
 Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani calls on CM Murad

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani calls on CM Murad

48 seconds ago
 MoHR holds sensitization workshop for journalists ..

MoHR holds sensitization workshop for journalists on Gender Sensitive Reporting

6 minutes ago
 Pervez Elahi, Moonis Elahi meet Punjab CM

Pervez Elahi, Moonis Elahi meet Punjab CM

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.