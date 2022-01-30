Hasaan Khawar reviews facilities at Shalimar garden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar on Sunday visited 'Shalimar Bagh' and reviewed the facilities available for visitors.

According to official sources, the SACM inspected tourist centre and souvenir shop and found the condition unsatisfactory, whereas, cleanliness arrangements were satisfactory and prices of edibles at canteen were also reasonable.

Khawar reprimanded the security in-charge as unwanted persons were standing along the wall of park.

The Special Assistant also interacted with tourists and visitors and asked them about the arrangements in the Garden.

He directed the authorities concerned to open park early in the morning withnecessary arrangements to facilitate visitors.

Hassan Khawar said there was a need to make parks more beautiful and people friendly.