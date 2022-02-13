UrduPoint.com

Hasaan Khawar Reviews Facilities In Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Hasaan Khawar reviews facilities in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Hasaan Khawar Sunday paid a visit to Gulshan-e-Iqbal park and reviewed the condition and facilities being provided to the visitors at the park.

According to official sources, the SACM interacted with the public and asked about the facilities in the park. He admired the performance of the Parks and Horticulture Authority director general.

Regarding cleanliness of the park, he advised the administration to improve it further. He asked for repairing the rides and reopening those for the visitors. Hasaan suggested adding more fish in the lake inside the park and the activity of boating should also be resumed for the public.

The special assistant advocated the idea of taking on board the Punjab Food Authority to check the food quality at canteens and stalls in the park. He said that safety of the rides in the park should also be ensured by the relevant consultants while cleanliness of washrooms should be improved by the authority.

He admired the PHA work of floriculture in the park and said that it was good outing spot for the families and the government was would provide all facilities there. He suggested that the public should also follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the park to ensure safe picnic in the park.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Udacity sign MoU t ..

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Udacity sign MoU to implement talent transformat ..

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

10 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

15 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

15 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>