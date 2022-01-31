UrduPoint.com

Hasaan Khawar Reviews Newly Set Up Galleries In Lahore Museum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 01:08 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday visited Lahore Museum and reviewed the newly set up galleries there

According to official sources here,SACM said that there were 15 galleries in the museum to display and disseminate country's cultural mileau.He appreciated that four new galleries were added in view of interest of the people.

SACM said, "Ethnological gallery is a beautiful addition in the museum showcasing dresses, utensils and regional art of different parts of the country." Hasaan said that items of ancient Sindh Valley's civilization were placed in a sequence in one of the gallery.

He further said that Sikh Gallery would help promote religious harmony,besides becoming good source of attraction for tourists.

Special Assistant said that Lahore Museum was a rich source of showcasing arts, history, archaeology and culture of various civilizations.

