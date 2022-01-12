Hasaan Khawar reviews recommendations regarding tourism in Murree

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Tourism and Parks and Horticulture Authority Hasaan Khawar on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Tourism Department to review the recommendations of the committee formulated regarding tourism in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Tourism and Parks and Horticulture Authority Hasaan Khawar on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Tourism Department to review the recommendations of the committee formulated regarding tourism in Murree.

The meeting took the important decisions to avoid untoward incidents in Murree and control heavy influx of tourists in peak seasons.

The meeting also approved the imposition of heavy tariffs on hotels charging higher rates, while also approving action against unregistered hotels to make the hotel registration system more efficient.

Hasaan Khawar directed early completion of Kotli Satiyan, Narrh, Panj Peerh and other schemes included in Annual Development Program and also demanded zone wise reports of all tourist destinations.

The meeting also discussed the development of a destination management plan and the introduction of a digital traffic monitoring system.

Apart from setting up of special emergency response unit for Murree and emergency response cell for other tourist destinations, the meeting also decided a plan of action to further empower the local administration of tourist destinations.