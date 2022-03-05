Hasaan Khawar visits Jilani Park

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar on Saturday visited the ongoing Spring Festival at Jilani Park to review the administrative arrangements of festival as well as that of the park.

SACM termed the arrangements of festival as satisfactory, and while appreciating the management, he said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority was doing its best as per the directions of the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Hasaan Khawar said that the administration of PHA Lahore had always tried to bring about innovative ideas to entertain people.

He said, "Hot air balloon is a testimony of this commitment to innovation, which offers a spectacular view of Jilani Park and the city." He said that this festival had ample opportunities for amusement and entertainment, while representing culture of all the four provinces.

Special Assistant also enjoyed the ride of hot air balloon.

Chairman PHA Syed Yasir Gillani and Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan also accompaniedHasaan Khawar during the visit.