Hasan Nawaz Declared Bankrupt By London High Court
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2024 | 11:06 AM
Court’s ruling was officially published on April 29, 2024 after filing of the case on August 25, 2023
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) Hasan Nawaz, son of former Prime Minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, has been declared bankrupt by the London High Court in a tax case involving the UK’s Tax and Revenue Department.
As per the official UK Gazette, the decision was issued under case number 694 of 2023. The court’s ruling was officially published on April 29, 2024, following the filing of the case on August 25, 2023.
The sources said that Hasan Nawaz’s legal team is carefully reviewing the court’s decision and plans to file a response soon.
The civil case was initiated by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), with Kaur Maxwell serving as Hasan Nawaz's legal representative.
A British legal expert, Barrister Gul Nawaz Khan, explained the process, stating, “When an individual fails to settle payments, the government steps in, and if no settlement is reached, the matter is brought before the court.
”
He further elaborated on the consequences of bankruptcy, noting, “A bankrupt individual cannot serve as a company director and faces significant obstacles in obtaining loans in the future.”
The development took place a day after Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and others departed for Pakistan.
Nawaz Sharif, who had arrived in the UK on October 26, traveled to the US shortly after. He and his daughter Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz returned to London on November 12 following a European visit.
