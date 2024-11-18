Open Menu

Hasan Nawaz Declared Bankrupt By London High Court

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2024 | 11:06 AM

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Court’s ruling was officially published on April 29, 2024 after filing of the case on August 25, 2023

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) Hasan Nawaz, son of former Prime Minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, has been declared bankrupt by the London High Court in a tax case involving the UK’s Tax and Revenue Department.

As per the official UK Gazette, the decision was issued under case number 694 of 2023. The court’s ruling was officially published on April 29, 2024, following the filing of the case on August 25, 2023.

The sources said that Hasan Nawaz’s legal team is carefully reviewing the court’s decision and plans to file a response soon.

The civil case was initiated by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), with Kaur Maxwell serving as Hasan Nawaz's legal representative.

A British legal expert, Barrister Gul Nawaz Khan, explained the process, stating, “When an individual fails to settle payments, the government steps in, and if no settlement is reached, the matter is brought before the court.

He further elaborated on the consequences of bankruptcy, noting, “A bankrupt individual cannot serve as a company director and faces significant obstacles in obtaining loans in the future.”

The development took place a day after Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and others departed for Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif, who had arrived in the UK on October 26, traveled to the US shortly after. He and his daughter Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz returned to London on November 12 following a European visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company Visit London United Kingdom Nawaz Khan April August October November Government Court

Recent Stories

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

1 day ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

2 days ago
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

2 days ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

2 days ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

2 days ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

2 days ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

2 days ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan