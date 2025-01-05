Hasan Nourian calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, Hasan Nourian called for unity among Islamic countries to resolve issues confronting the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a seminar here at a local hotel on the anniversary of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani, Hassan Nourian said in Gaza more than 50000 innocent people were martyred in Israel's brutal attacks while 100000 people got injured.

He said that Iran and Pakistan have always supported the Palestinians.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Pakistan (JUP) chief Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, Sheikh Shabir Hassan Mohsami, Ayatollah Ghulam Abbas, Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Maulana Azad Jameel, Asadullah Bhutto and others also addressed the seminar.

They paid rich tribute to the martyrs including General Soleimani and said Israel's attack against innocent Palestinians, are gross violation of the human rights.

They called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged International community to play role in resolving middle East crisis.