Open Menu

Hasan Nourian Calls For Unity Among Muslim Ummah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Hasan Nourian calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, Hasan Nourian called for unity among Islamic countries to resolve issues confronting the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a seminar here at a local hotel on the anniversary of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani, Hassan Nourian said in Gaza more than 50000 innocent people were martyred in Israel's brutal attacks while 100000 people got injured.

He said that Iran and Pakistan have always supported the Palestinians.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Pakistan (JUP) chief Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, Sheikh Shabir Hassan Mohsami, Ayatollah Ghulam Abbas, Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Maulana Azad Jameel, Asadullah Bhutto and others also addressed the seminar.

They paid rich tribute to the martyrs including General Soleimani and said Israel's attack against innocent Palestinians, are gross violation of the human rights.

They called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged International community to play role in resolving middle East crisis.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Attack Martyrs Shaheed Israel Iran Gaza Hotel Middle East Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

49 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

49 minutes ago
 Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments i ..

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

49 minutes ago
 UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, re ..

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024

49 minutes ago
 Austrian People's Party selects new leader, consid ..

Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation

49 minutes ago
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at ..

Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..

50 minutes ago
 Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over ..

Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US

50 minutes ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..

50 minutes ago
 3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwest ..

3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea

50 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, ..

Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four

50 minutes ago
 S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models ..

S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan