Hasani greets newly elected QPC cabinet

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Mir, Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hasani Congratulated newly elected cabinet of Quetta Press Club (QPC) after wining of its election.

In his congratulatory message, the Minister hoped that the newly elected President of the Press Club Abdul Khaliq Rind and General Secretary Banaras Khan would play their responsibilities to address problems of journalist community in positive way.

He also expected that newly elected cabinet of Quetta Press Club under experienced journalist like Abdul Khaliq Rind would highlight government better performances and issues of public in well manner for wider interest of the country and the province.

He said that the present provincial government has full faith in freedom of expression and we not only always accepted positive criticism, but also start trying to correct them for interest of the province and of public.

The provincial minister also assured that he would cooperate with them for development of journalists sector.