UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hasani Greets Newly Elected QPC Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:40 PM

Hasani greets newly elected QPC cabinet

Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Mir, Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hasani Congratulated newly elected cabinet of Quetta Press Club (QPC) after wining of its election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Mir, Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hasani Congratulated newly elected cabinet of Quetta Press Club (QPC) after wining of its election.

In his congratulatory message, the Minister hoped that the newly elected President of the Press Club Abdul Khaliq Rind and General Secretary Banaras Khan would play their responsibilities to address problems of journalist community in positive way.

He also expected that newly elected cabinet of Quetta Press Club under experienced journalist like Abdul Khaliq Rind would highlight government better performances and issues of public in well manner for wider interest of the country and the province.

He said that the present provincial government has full faith in freedom of expression and we not only always accepted positive criticism, but also start trying to correct them for interest of the province and of public.

The provincial minister also assured that he would cooperate with them for development of journalists sector.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Quetta Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council reviews Fiqh of fasting

1 minute ago

Europe's heat and drought crop losses tripled in 5 ..

1 minute ago

CEO visits hospitals to inspect facilities

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Rana San ..

1 minute ago

Election Commission of Pakistan seeks applications ..

1 minute ago

US Working With IMF on $650Bln Allocation for Glob ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.