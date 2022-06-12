MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan's outstanding 86 runs inning enable Pakistan to set a reasonable target for the rival team as West Indies team gets target of 270 runs to beat Pakistan in restricted 48 overs.

Going wad good and steady for Pakistan after it won the toss and elected to bat first with openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq contributing a solid 85-run partnership.

It was time the captain Nicholas Pooran decided to bowl himself and debuted his off spin skill that proved handy in troubling Pakistan's top order batting.

Pooran gabbed four wickets in his quota of 10 overs conceding 48 runs and runs from the bat started slowing down.

It was Nicholas Pooran's maiden magic spell of ten overs in any format in his 42-match career except for the three balls he had delivered in a match against Australia in 2021.

Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq gave partnership of 85 runs when Fakhar went to pavilion. Pakistan lost second wicket at 88 runs and third at 113 runs.

Shadab Khan and Khushdil Shah partnership of 84 runs and Shadab Khan and Muhammad Waseem partnership of 40 runs help Pakistan to set a reasonable target.

Shadab Khan remained top scorer for contributing 86 runs in the total.

The stadium was jam-packed with spectators eager to see Babar Azam and his boys do some outstanding work with bat to clean sweep the series against the Nicholas Poiran-led West Indies team.