HASATI demands Sindh provincial government departments activation, improvement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has demanded Sindh Government to activate and bring improvement in the departments so that positive achievements and developments could be ensured in the province.

The government should design projects of bringing improvement in the departments and utilize funds of foreign donors agencies for this purpose or develop infrastructures of industrial zones instead to launch programme of granting monthly stipend of Rs. 2000/-, he said.

Addressing HSATI executive committee here on Monday, he said that the provincial government has planned to launch project of granting stipend of Rs. 2000/- only to overcome unemployment but the issue can successful resolved through industrial development by providing maximum incentives to this sector.

The improvement in entire structure of the province could be brought with rapid pace by utilizing funds of foreign donor agencies which could also opened vistas for unemployed youth, he said and added that if the SITE Limited of the provincial government received financial resources for completion of development works in industrial zones, the industries have potential to address the issue of unemployment.

No development work was carried out in Hyderabad SITE since last many decades and even repair and maintenance of 47 years old sewerage system of the area due to paucity of funds, he said and added that both Federal and Sindh provincial governments have agreed that industries are backbone of the economy of the country but regretfully no effort was made to improve industrial infrastructure in Sindh.

He demanded Sindh government to announce special package for activation and improvement of infrastructure of the industrial zones of the province so that the industrialists could be able to bring rapid industrial development and help the provincial government in resolving the issue of unemployment.

Among others, HSATI Senior Vice Chairman Aamir Shahab, Vice Chairman Prem Chand and member executive committee Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani also attended the meeting.