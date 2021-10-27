UrduPoint.com

Hascol Joins SKMCH In Breast Cancer Awareness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:20 AM

Hascol joins SKMCH in breast cancer awareness

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Hascol Petroleum Limited has partnered with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, the leading cancer hospital and research facility in Pakistan, to observe October as breast cancer awareness month, also known as #PinkTober.

As part of its corporate social responsibility program, Hascol has chosen to address this dreaded disease in the country and organized a webinar in conjunction with SKMCH.

Hascol's employees, Besides others, Hascol employees and their relatives attended the early detection session in person and online, said a press release on Wednesday.

Pakistan has one of the highest fatality rates from breast cancer.

This is despite the fact that globally breast cancer is one of the easiest types of cancer to treat if detected early enough.

The reason Pakistan's fatality rate from breast cancer is much higher than other countries is that detection is usually done significantly later than elsewhere for lack of awareness about this disease.

Hascol distributed Pink Ribbons to its employees to build the resolve that together we can conquer this dreaded malady by arming ourselves with the necessary information on how the disease can be detected early enough and can be treated successfully.

The employees are being encouraged to wear the pink ribbons throughout #PinkTober to signal Hascol's participation in this life-saving cause.

