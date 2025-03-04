Haseeb Khan of AMC tops Khyber Medical University’s first professional MBBS exam

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Haseeb Khan a student of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad on Tuesday has secured the top position in the First Professional MBBS examination conducted by Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, making a significant academic achievement for his college.

To recognize this outstanding accomplishment, Dean of Ayub Medical College and CEO of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Professor Dr Saqib Malik, along with Vice Dean Dr Ashfaq Ahmed and Professor Haq Nawaz, presented awards and certificates to Haseeb Khan and other top position holders.

Haseeb Khan and his fellow high achievers have brought pride to their institution by securing top ranks across the province.

Their hard work and dedication serve as an inspiration for other students at Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad, encouraging academic excellence within the institution.