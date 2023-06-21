Haseeb wins first prize by producing 60 Maunds wheat per acre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :A farmer Haseeb Khan from Qasba Gujrat, district Muzaffargarh, won first prize worth Rs 300,000 after he recorded highest wheat yield of 60 Maunds per acre in the district level wheat production contest, an official release said on Wednesday.

Muhammad Pehelwan from Rangpur secured second berth with 54 Maunds per acre production and took away Rs 200,000 prize while Muhammad Amjad from tahsil Jatoi stood third by producing 48 Maunds of wheat from a acre and received Rs 100,000 cash award from deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Lodhi said that farmers can even go beyond the wheat yield they amassed today by taking good care of their crops in accordance with the guidelines provided by the agriculture officials.

Deputy director agriculture Rana Habib Ur Rahman, other officials besides a number of farmers was present on the occasion.