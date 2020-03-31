UrduPoint.com
Hashim Announces Tax Deferment On Various Services, Sectors

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:41 AM

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that sales tax on all those services affected severely in the crisis due to coronavirus such as medical consultancy, services being provided in the hospitals had been suspended under the tax relief package worth more than Rs 18 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that sales tax on all those services affected severely in the crisis due to coronavirus such as medical consultancy, services being provided in the hospitals had been suspended under the tax relief package worth more than Rs 18 billion.

The Punjab Finance Minister disclosed this in a meeting regarding rehabilitation of people hit hard by corona crisis and briefing on Tax Relief Package here.

The Minister added that sales tax deferment facility would also be extended to services of construction sector so that economic wheel could be kept on the move. Similarly, property tax on immovable urban property and infrastructure development cess had also been deferred, he maintained.

Hashim Jawan was of the view that since real estate and construction sector had eminent role in improving the economy and elimination of unemployment, the capital value tax (CVT) on sale and purchase of properties and stamp duty were also being cut by two per cent under Punjab Economic Stability and Rehabilitation Package.

The Provincial Minister mentioned that in an effort to facilitate the common citizens, there would be zero tax on all online services including daraz, foodpanda and zameen.com, which would also benefit the online businesses as well. Likewise, no tax would be levied on all those services aimed at improving human resources, he said and continued that all those businesses closed down in the lockdown could also take advantage of this facility on their reopening once the corona-generated economic crisis would be over.

The Punjab Finance Minister said the provincial government was well aware of the difficulties of business doing people, and assured that all the sectors and services playing an important role in economic revival and creating jobs would be facilitated to the maximum in the next provincial annual budget.

